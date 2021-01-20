Hutchison (COVID-19 protocols) went through practice Wednesday and is on track to play in Friday's game against the Hornets, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Due to the league's health and safety protocols, the wing hasn't played since Dec. 29, missing a string of 10 contests. His return to practice Wednesday is a major step in the right direction, and barring a setback he'll likely be back to availability off the bench Friday.