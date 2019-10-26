Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Out again Saturday
Hutchison (hamstring) will not play Saturday against the Raptors.
Hutchison is yet to play this season as he battles a strained left hamstring, and Saturday will mark his third straight absence. Consider the second-year wing questionable for Monday's game in New York.
