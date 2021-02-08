Hutchison won't play Monday against the Wizards due to personal reasons, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.
Coach Billy Donovan said, "it's apparent he's going to be out for some time," so the 24-year-old seems slated for a multi-game absence. Hutchison should be considered out indefinitely until the team indicates otherwise.
