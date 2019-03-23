Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Out for the year
Hutchison (toe) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.
A broken toe will keep the rookie out for the remainder of the year. He'll finish his first season having played in 44 games, averaging 5.2 points and 4.2 rebounds in 20.3 minutes.
More News
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Out for two more weeks•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Still without timetable•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: No timeline for return•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Out through All-Star break•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Expected to miss at least two weeks•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Could miss time with toe injury•
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.