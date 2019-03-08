Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Out for two more weeks
Hutchison (toe) is expected to remain sidelined for two more weeks, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
While Hutchison is slowly making his way back from a broken right toe, he'll require at least two more weeks of rehab before the Bulls even consider getting him back into game action. He's currently looking at a return in late March, assuming he doesn't suffer any additional setbacks.
