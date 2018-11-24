Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Out Friday
Hutchison (back) is out Friday against the Heat, Cody Westerlund of 670thescore.com reports.
Despite being listed as probable, Hutchison's back spasms are giving him too much discomfort to take the floor Friday. It will mark his second straight absence.
