Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Out Saturday
Hutchison is out for Saturday's game against the Knicks.
There have been no updates to the 23-year-old's condition since receiving a cortisone injection on his right shoulder. His next chance to return will be Monday against the Mavs.
More News
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Receives cortisone injection•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Could be in for extended absence•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Won't play Thursday•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Will play•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Likely to play Sunday•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Team-high 32 minutes•
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...