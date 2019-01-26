Hutchison (toe) is expected to be confined to a walking boot for up to four weeks and will be re-examined after the All-Star break.

Hutchison has officially been diagnosed with an acute injury to a sesamoid bone in his right foot, which will knock him out of game action for an extended period of time. The 22nd overall pick in the June draft, Hutchison has started the past 11 games for Chicago, averaging 8.2 points and 6.4 rebounds across 29.2 minutes. Coach Jim Boylen will be faced with the task of finding a replacement small forward. Jabari Parker, Wayne Selden and Shaquille Harrison are all candidates to fill minutes at the position.