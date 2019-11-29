Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Out through next week
Hutchison was diagnosed with a right shoulder contusion after undergoing an MRI on Thursday. He'll miss at least the Bulls' final two games of their ongoing road trip before being re-evaluated when the team returns to Chicago on Tuesday.
Hutchison's injury was originally referred to as a sprain, but the latest diagnosis suggests he's dealing with a less significant concern. In any case, Hutchison will be sidelined for games Friday in Portland and Monday in Sacramento before potentially returning as soon as Dec. 4 versus the Grizzlies.
