Hutchison (COVID-19) has been cleared to re-enter the Bulls' building for some shooting and other work but will not join the team for the next two games in Oklahoma City and Dallas, Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

It's good news that Hutchison is seemingly feeling fine after his COVID-19 diagnosis and that he's close to returning. Still, we'll have to wait until Monday's game against the Rockets in Chicago to potentially see Hutchison take the court.