The Bulls list Hutchison (personal) as out for Friday's game against the Suns with a right lower leg contusion.

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan previously said Feb. 8 that Hutchison would be away from the team indefinitely to address a personal matter, but the NBA's official injury report now attributes the forward's absence to a health-related concern. The team has yet to provide an update on when Hutchison might be ready to play, but he hasn't been a part of Donovan's rotation even when at full strength.