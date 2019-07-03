Hutchison will play for the Bulls' summer league team.

Hutchison saw his rookie campaign cut short due to injury, but not before drawing 14 starts across 44 games. He was a low-usage player, but showed some upside as a rebounder, and he scored at a relatively efficient clip from the field (45.9 percent). Hutchison will look to continue showcasing his development while in Las Vegas.

More News
Our Latest Stories