Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Participating in summer league
Hutchison will play for the Bulls' summer league team.
Hutchison saw his rookie campaign cut short due to injury, but not before drawing 14 starts across 44 games. He was a low-usage player, but showed some upside as a rebounder, and he scored at a relatively efficient clip from the field (45.9 percent). Hutchison will look to continue showcasing his development while in Las Vegas.
