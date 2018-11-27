Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Plays 19 minutes in Monday's loss
Hutchison had four points (2-2 FG) and four rebounds in 19 minutes during Monday's 108-107 loss to the Spurs.
Hutchison returned to the lineup following a three-game absence due to back spasms. He reached his minutes average and posted a quiet statistical showing, as per usual. The rookie remains a dart throw in daily leagues and can be left on the waiver wire in most season-long formats.
