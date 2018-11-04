Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Plays 27 minutes Saturday
Hutchison totaled 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 27 minutes during Saturday's 96-88 loss to Houston.
Hutchison remained on the bench Saturday but played well in his 27 minutes finishing with 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting. Hutchison has been a nice surprise for the Bulls, seeing unexpected playing time due to a number of injuries to key players. He is worth grabbing in deeper formats until the team starts getting their primary guys back.
