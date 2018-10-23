Hutchison had three points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, and one steal in 18 minutes during Monday's 115-109 loss to the Mavericks.

Hutchison had earned three minutes in Thursday's season opener versus the 76ers, but he failed to record a stat (besides one field-goal attempt) in his regular season debut. It would make sense for the Bulls to prioritize the development of the young players on the roster, but the absences of Lauri Markkanen (elbow) and Denzel Valentine (ankle) have already aided Hutchison's involvement. It's likely unwise to assume the rookie will be a factor in fantasy, as he could end up spending most of his time with the Windy City Bulls.