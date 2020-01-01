Hutchison (shoulder) practiced Wednesday and is "trending toward [a] return", K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Hutchison has been sidelined since Nov. 29 due to a right shoulder injury, but he should suit up soon. Considering how thin the Bulls are on the wing, Hutchison may be able to step into a rotational role again. In his nine appearances this season, he's averaged 7.1 points and 3.7 rebounds in 17.0 minutes.