Hutchison (shoulder) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Bucks.

Chicago has listed Hutchison, Lauri Markkanen (ankle) and Ryan Arcidiacono (elbow) as probable in advance of each of its past several games, but none of the trio has ever looked to be in truly any jeopardy of sitting out. Hutchison has appeared off the bench in eight consecutive contests, averaging 4.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 13.5 minutes during that span.