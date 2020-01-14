Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Probable again Wednesday
Hutchison is probable for Wednesday's game against Washington due to right shoulder soreness.
Hutchison has been deemed probable for the last couple of contests due to a shoulder issue, but he's been able to play through the injury. Expect more of the same Wednesday, as the team figures to clear him closer to tipoff.
More News
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Listed as probable for Monday•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Shakes off injury, plays 10 minutes•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Probable Saturday•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Returns to action•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Active Monday•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Won't play Saturday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...