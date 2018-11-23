Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Probable for Friday
Hutchison (back) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Heat.
The 22-year-old sat out Wednesday's game against the Suns with back spasms but seems to be on track for a return Friday. He's still off the radar in most formats as he's averaging under 20 minutes per game while scoring just 5.1 points.
