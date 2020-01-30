Play

Hutchison is listed as probable for Friday's game in Brooklyn.

Hutchison is dealing with both a sore right shoulder and a sore left hip, but he's nonetheless expected to play through the ailments Friday night. He played a season-high 28 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Pacers, finishing with 21 points -- also a season high -- to go with three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.

More News
Our Latest Stories