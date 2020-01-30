Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Probable Friday
Hutchison is listed as probable for Friday's game in Brooklyn.
Hutchison is dealing with both a sore right shoulder and a sore left hip, but he's nonetheless expected to play through the ailments Friday night. He played a season-high 28 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Pacers, finishing with 21 points -- also a season high -- to go with three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.
More News
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Drops career-high 21•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Probable Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Cleared to play•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Expected to play Monday•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Productive in limited minutes•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Active vs. Kings•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...