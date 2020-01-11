Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Probable Saturday
Hutchison is considered probable for Saturday's game against Detroit due to right shoulder soreness.
Hutchison's apparently still battling with some shoulder soreness despite playing in three-straight games since returning from a lengthy absence stemming from an issue with the same shoulder. He's averaging just 10.0 minutes per game since returning, indicating that an absence for Hutchison won't have too much of an effect on the Bulls' rotations.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.