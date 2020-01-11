Play

Hutchison is considered probable for Saturday's game against Detroit due to right shoulder soreness.

Hutchison's apparently still battling with some shoulder soreness despite playing in three-straight games since returning from a lengthy absence stemming from an issue with the same shoulder. He's averaging just 10.0 minutes per game since returning, indicating that an absence for Hutchison won't have too much of an effect on the Bulls' rotations.

