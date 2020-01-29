Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Probable Wednesday
Hutchison (shoulder, hip) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.
Hutchison continues to appear on the injury report, but he's appeared in every game since Jan. 6. Over the past seven contests, he's averaging 7.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.1 assists in 19.6 minutes.
