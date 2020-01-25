Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Productive in limited minutes
Hutchinson had 11 points (5-6 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 20 minutes off the bench during Friday's 98-81 loss against the Kings.
Hutchinson has dealt with injuries all season long but the fact that he has played in 11 consecutive games should be encouraging. That said, his lack of production and limited playing time indicate he doesn't have much upside outside of the deepest formats.
