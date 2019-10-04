Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Progresses to running
Hutchison (hamstring) did some running on Friday, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
Hutchison's hamstring strain is significant, and he's expected to be out for around two weeks. As a result, it's possible he misses the beginning of the regular season.
