Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Questionable for Saturday
Hutchison (illness) will be a game-time call for Saturday's game against San Antonio, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Hutchison was held out of Thursday's contest, and his status remains up in the air heading into Saturday. His availability will likely be revealed closer to tipoff. The Bulls are labeling Hutchison's issue as a gastrointestinal illness.
