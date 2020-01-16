Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Questionable Friday
Hutchison (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's game against the 76ers.
Hutchison aggravated his shoulder injury in Wednesday's win over the Wizards, and it's possible he doesn't play Friday. Over his six games since his return, he's averaged 3.8 points and 1.7 rebounds in 11.0 minutes.
