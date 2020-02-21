Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Receives cortisone injection
Hutchison received a cortisone shot to his right shoulder but remains with a timetable for his return, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Hutchison missed the final game before the All-Star break due to the injury and seems unlikely to play in the near future, as coach Jim Boylen indicated it's more serious than a day-to-day injury. Shaquille Harrison could see increased run while he remains sidelined.
