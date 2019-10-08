Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Remains out Wednesday
Hutchison (hamstring) practiced Tuesday but will not play in Wednesday's preseason game against the Pelicans, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
It sounds like Hutchison, who is working his way through a hamstring injury, didn't go through a full practice Tuesday, so it's not surprising to see the team holding him out for another contest. His next opportunity to play will be Friday in Indiana.
