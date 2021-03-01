Hutchison (lower leg) will not play in Monday's game against the Nuggets.
It's unclear when, exactly, Hutchison picked up the injury, but he has not been a factor in the rotation since the first week of the regular season. The Boise State product has appeared in only two games since the start of January.
