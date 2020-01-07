Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Returns to action
Hutchison logged six minutes but posted no stats, as the Bulls fell to the Mavericks 118-110 Monday night.
Seeing the court for the first time since late November, Hutchison didn't make an impact in the box score. Hutchison may carve out a bench role, but is highly unlikely to warrant fantasy consideration.
