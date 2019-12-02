Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Ruled out Monday
Hutchison (shoulder) will not play Monday against the Kings, NBC Sports Chicago reports.
A sprained right shoulder will cost Hutchison his second straight game after he was held out of Friday's loss to the Trail Blazers. He's set to be evaluated when the team returns to Chicago on Tuesday, at which point we should have a clearer picture of his status heading into Wednesday's meeting with the Grizzlies.
More News
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Listed as doubtful•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Out through next week•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Not playing Friday•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Won't return against Warriors•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: To start Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Active again Monday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...