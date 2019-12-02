Play

Hutchison (shoulder) will not play Monday against the Kings, NBC Sports Chicago reports.

A sprained right shoulder will cost Hutchison his second straight game after he was held out of Friday's loss to the Trail Blazers. He's set to be evaluated when the team returns to Chicago on Tuesday, at which point we should have a clearer picture of his status heading into Wednesday's meeting with the Grizzlies.

