Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Ruled out Thursday
Hutchison won't be available to play Thursday against the Magic due to illness.
Head coach Jim Boylen disclosed Hutchison's illness shortly before tipoff. He'll likely be a game-time decision for Friday's matchup in San Antonio after missing Wednesday's contest.
