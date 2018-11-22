Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Ruled out WEdnesday
Hutchison (back spasms) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Suns.
Hutchison was a game time decision after dealing with back spasms. His next opportunity to play will come on Friday against the Heat, and he should be considered questionable at this time.
