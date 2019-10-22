Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Ruled out
Hutchison (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Charlotte, Sam Perley of Hornets.com reports.
Hutchison remains hampered by a left hamstring strain, and he'll have to wait at least until Friday to make his regular-season debut. Denzel Valentine could benefit from Hutchison's absence.
More News
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Doesn't practice Saturday•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Will practice Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Progresses to running•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Start of season in jeopardy•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Still out with hamstring strain•
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...