Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Says he's "ready to go"
Hutchison (hamstring) stated that he's "ready to go" for Sunday's game against Indiana, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Hutchison can tentatively be considered questionable for Sunday's game, though he still needs to get approval from coach Jim Boylen. The second-year pro averaged 20.3 minutes across 44 games last year but could be facing a diminished role in 2019-20 as the Bulls added Tomas Satoranky and Thaddeus Young to the wing rotation in the offseason.
