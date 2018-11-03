Hutchison had seven points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, and one block in 17 minutes during Friday's 107-105 loss to the Pacers.

Hutchison returned to a reserve role on Wednesday with Jabari Parker moving into the starting five. Injuries to Lauri Markkanen (elbow) and Bobby Portis (knee) have opened up minutes in the frontcourt for the rookie to get his feet wet. However, Hutchison likely shouldn't be relied on outside of the very deepest leagues.