Hutchison contributed 17 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-9 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes Sunday in the Bulls' 129-102 loss to the Raptors.

Hutchison was the main beneficiary of Kris Dunn (knee) sitting out with a sprained MCL, as he took the latter's spot in the starting five while tying his previous season high in minutes. The Bulls aren't yet willing to put a timeline on Dunn's return until he's evaluated by a doctor in the near future, but a multi-week absence seems to be the most likely outcome. Assuming that's the case, Hutchison shouldn't have trouble reaching 25 minutes on most occasions, though he probably can't be counted on to deliver this sort of production on a regular basis.