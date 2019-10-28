Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Sent to G-League
Hutchison (hamstring) was assigned to the Bulls' G-League affiliate on Monday, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Hutchison was assigned to the Windy City Bulls on Monday in order to get practice reps. He'll likely rotate between Windy City and the NBA throughout the season, depending on roster needs.
