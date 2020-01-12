Hutchison (shoulder) played 10 minutes off the bench and finished with five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound and one block in Saturday's 108-99 win over the Pistons.

The Bulls labeled Hutchison as probable ahead of the contest, but there was never much real concern that he would sit out on account of his sore shoulder. The second-year forward has held a minor role off the bench the past four games since returning from a multi-week absence, averaging 10.0 minutes over that stretch.