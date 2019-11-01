Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Should practice Saturday
Hutchison (hamstring) is expected to participate in Saturday's practice, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Hutchison will miss Friday's clash against Detroit due to a hamstring injury, but if Saturday's session goes well, he could be on track to return within the next few contests. His next opportunity to make his season debut will come Sunday against Indiana.
