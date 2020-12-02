Hutchison (shoulder) noted that his surgically-repaired shoulder feels "great," K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Hutchison also mentioned that his offseason workouts have focused on shooting and ballhandling. Over his first two seasons in the league, the forward is averaging 6.2 points across 19.8 minutes on 45.8 percent shooting from the field, 29.5 percent from three and 59.5 percent from the free-throw line. He appears to be in line to back up Otto Porter at small forward, though Garrett Temple and rookie Patrick Williams could see minutes there as well.