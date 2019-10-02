Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Start of season in jeopardy
Coach Jim Boylan said Hutchison (hamstring) is "at least two more weeks away" from returning, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Hutchison injured his hamstring during a workout in early September and is still multiple weeks away from a return, leaving his status for the start of the regular season in question. In 44 games last season, Hutchison averaged 5.2 points and 4.2 rebounds in 20.3 minutes.
