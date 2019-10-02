Coach Jim Boylan said Hutchison (hamstring) is "at least two more weeks away" from returning, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Hutchison injured his hamstring during a workout in early September and is still multiple weeks away from a return, leaving his status for the start of the regular season in question. In 44 games last season, Hutchison averaged 5.2 points and 4.2 rebounds in 20.3 minutes.