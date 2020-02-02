Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Starting Sunday
Hutchison (shoulder) is in the starting lineup Sunday against Toronto, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Hutchison, who's been nursing a sore right shoulder, will reportedly join the starting five, replacing teammate Kris Dunn (knee). It'll be Hutchison's seventh start of the season and the forward has previously averaged 7.3 points and 3.8 rebounds in 18.5 minutes in those starts.
More News
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.