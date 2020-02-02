Hutchison (shoulder) is in the starting lineup Sunday against Toronto, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Hutchison, who's been nursing a sore right shoulder, will reportedly join the starting five, replacing teammate Kris Dunn (knee). It'll be Hutchison's seventh start of the season and the forward has previously averaged 7.3 points and 3.8 rebounds in 18.5 minutes in those starts.