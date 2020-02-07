Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Starting Thursday
Hutchison (shoulder) is starting Thursday's game against the Pelicans, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
Hutchison will make his second straight start despite being added to the injury report with shoulder soreness. He finished with 17 points and five rebounds in his last game Sunday in Toronto.
