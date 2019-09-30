Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Still out with hamstring strain
Hutchison is "going to be out for a little bit" while recovering from a left hamstring strain, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Hutchison suffered the injury in early September during a workout, and he's still not back at full strength. The Bulls haven't revealed a concrete timeline at this point, though he seems likely to be ready in time for the start of the regular season.
