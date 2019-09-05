Hutchison suffered a left hamstring strain Thursday while working out.

The injury doesn't seem serious, and the team noted that Hutchison "will be re-evaluated regularly, as he progresses through his rehabilitation." The second-year player had a subpar summer league stint, averaging 13.5 points on 12.8 shots, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steal in 26.2 minutes. He figures to be the favorite this season as the first small forward off the bench.