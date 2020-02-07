Hutchison scored 16 points (6-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-8 FT), while adding eight rebounds, two steals and an assist over 32 minutes in the Bulls' 125-119 loss to the Pelicans on Thursday.

Hutchison (shoulder) saw a usage spike Thursday night, playing more than 30 minutes for the first time all season. The absence of Lauri Markkanen (leg) has thrust a featured role into Hutchison's lap. However, he remains removed from fantasy consideration.