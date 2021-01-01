Coach Billy Donovan revealed Friday that Hutchison has tested positive for COVID-19, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.
Hutchison was ruled out Thursday and Friday due to health and safety protocols, but Donovan revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. It's unclear whether he's experiencing symptoms, and a timetable for his return hasn't yet been established.
