Hutchison (toe) will be in a walking boot for up to four weeks, and he's set to be re-examined sometimes after the All-Star Break.

Hutchison has officially suffered an acute injury to a sesamoid bone in his right foot, knocking him out of game action for an extended period of time. The 22nd-overall pick in the 2018 Draft, Hutchison has started the past 11 games for Chicago, averaging 8.2 points and 6.4 rebounds across 29.2 minutes. Coach Jim Boylen will be faced with the task of finding a replacement small forward. Jabari Parker, Wayne Selden and Shaquille Harrison are candidates to see an uptick in workload.