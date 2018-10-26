Hutchison will be in the starting five for Friday's game against Charlotte, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Hutchison is drawing the start for the injured Bobby Portis (knee), who is expected to remain out for at least 4-to-6-weeks with a sprained MCL. In the meantime, Hutchison figures to see an uptick in minutes, especially with Lauri Markkanen (elbow) also on the shelf.